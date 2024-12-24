Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 68,400 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.77% of Ranger Energy Services worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNGR. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $318.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,222,794 shares in the company, valued at $36,898,380.40. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,856.35. This represents a 65.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

