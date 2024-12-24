Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 988 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 573,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 2.8 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

