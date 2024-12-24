Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Life360 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,538,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth about $6,777,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Life360
In other news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $136,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,162.02. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $22,830,460.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,079,589.92. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,673 shares of company stock worth $25,855,843.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Life360
Life360 Price Performance
Shares of Life360 stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91.
Life360 Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.