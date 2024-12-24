Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Life360 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,538,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth about $6,777,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $136,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,162.02. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $22,830,460.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,079,589.92. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,673 shares of company stock worth $25,855,843.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

