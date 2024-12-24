Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.76 ($8.96) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.77). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 624.49 ($7.83), with a volume of 63,286 shares.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 688.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 714.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and managed houses services.

