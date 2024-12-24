FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.36. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

FullNet Communications Stock Up 13.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

