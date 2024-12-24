GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.37. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 38,852 shares trading hands.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.