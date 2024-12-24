GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.37. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 38,852 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 488,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.