Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.52 and traded as low as C$9.96. Gamehost shares last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 10,786 shares trading hands.

Gamehost Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$212.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.52.

Gamehost Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Gamehost’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Gamehost’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

