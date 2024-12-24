General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $67,144.50 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GIS opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

