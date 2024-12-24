Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.02 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $45,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $17,807,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,524 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 480,396 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,612,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after buying an additional 217,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEO stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,301.44. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

