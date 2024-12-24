Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 145.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.
Getty Realty Price Performance
Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on GTY
Getty Realty Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AI and Automation: The Next Industrial Revolution
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.