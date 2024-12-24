GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Sells $167,716.08 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $164,450.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -187.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $78.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,740,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,865,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.