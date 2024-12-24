Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Glaukos worth $37,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Glaukos by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $151.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $1,502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,454.08. This trade represents a 23.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

