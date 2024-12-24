Glowpoint Reports Results of 2024 Annual Meeting in Recent 8-K Filing

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN: GLOW) recently announced the outcomes of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The meeting, held on December 18, 2024, saw various matters brought to a vote, with shareholders participating in key decisions.

As of the Record Date on November 6, 2024, Glowpoint had a total of 1,144,926 shares of its Common Stock issued and outstanding, with voting rights at the meeting. Of these shares, approximately 37.38% were either present in person or represented by proxy during the Annual Meeting.

During the meeting, shareholders voted on the election of directors for a one-year term expiring at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting, or until their successors are elected. The following individuals were elected to the Board of Directors:

– Jason Adelman



– Jonathan Schechter



– Pete Holst



– Robert Weinstein



– Deborah Meredith

All five nominated directors were elected with a majority vote in favor of each candidate.

Additionally, the shareholders ratified EisnerAmper LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for Glowpoint for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The appointment was approved with a substantial majority, with 424,828 votes in favor, 2,036 votes against, and 1,064 votes abstaining.

Peter Holst, President & CEO of Glowpoint, signed off on the 8-K filing in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The disclosure provided a comprehensive overview of the meeting’s proceedings and outcomes, reaffirming Glowpoint’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Glowpoint’s 8K filing here.

Glowpoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

