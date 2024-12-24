GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 321,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlycoMimetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of GlycoMimetics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

