Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Goldrich Mining Stock Up 100.0 %

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

