GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 2117817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,698,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 827.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 803,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,702,000 after buying an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,434,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after buying an additional 563,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

