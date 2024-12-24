Haverford Trust Co Acquires 3,429 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

