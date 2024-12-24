Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 299258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

