Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces First PoNS System Sale to VA Healthcare SystemOn December 23, 2024, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) disclosed its successful sale of the first Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) Syst

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Helius Medical Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

