Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.91. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 169,131 shares trading hands.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

