HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 2368576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 173,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 93,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.