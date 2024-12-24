Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.81 and traded as low as $47.90. Hitachi shares last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 127,762 shares trading hands.

Hitachi Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

