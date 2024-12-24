hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.90 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 606,288 shares changing hands.

hVIVO Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.13.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

