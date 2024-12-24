Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1697989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
