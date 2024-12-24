Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.32 and traded as low as $32.03. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 987 shares changing hands.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infineon Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

