Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.40. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 80,505 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is -257.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services Group

In other news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 15,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $50,501.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,782.30. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,931 shares of company stock valued at $150,425. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Information Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 9,259.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.