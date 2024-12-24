Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Director David Landman Buys 23,529 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) Director David Landman purchased 23,529 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,851 shares in the company, valued at $751,616.75. This trade represents a 15.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inotiv Price Performance

Inotiv stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 4.5% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Inotiv by 101.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 109.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

