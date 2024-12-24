Insider Buying: Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Insider Acquires 27,800 Shares of Stock

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) insider Mahesh Choudhury purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $30,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,147.12. This trade represents a 11.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mahesh Choudhury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mahesh Choudhury acquired 6,900 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $5,658.00.

Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CNTM opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connectm Technology Solutions

Connectm Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CNTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connectm Technology Solutions stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 273,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 11.91% of Connectm Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc, a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.