Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Buys 3,716 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robyn Kestenberg acquired 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,966.07.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

