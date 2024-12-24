Insider Buying: Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Director Acquires 9,800 Shares of Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Michael Blisko bought 9,800 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $100,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,970. This trade represents a 4.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Blisko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Blisko purchased 9,600 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $99,360.00.
Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 0.5 %
STRW opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $12.90.
Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
