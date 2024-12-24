Insider Selling: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Sells $21,640.00 in Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $21,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,936,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,772,572.94. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %
NASDAQ GYRE opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $30.39.
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
