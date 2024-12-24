Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,626. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $234,102.75.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 146,621 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 26.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 482,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

