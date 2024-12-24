Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells 186 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $14,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,839.20. This represents a 0.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $15,557.04.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $15,551.46.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $14,409.42.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $14,191.80.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 169.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.