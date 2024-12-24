Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells 34,566 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $425,853.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,868,125 shares in the company, valued at $109,255,300. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, December 20th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 37,910 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $463,260.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $568,993.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $520,561.80.

On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00.

SEMR opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at $123,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

