Insider Selling: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,295,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,451,053. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $9,748.11.

NASDAQ SERV opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Serve Robotics by 128.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

