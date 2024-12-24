Insider Selling: Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Sells 11,213 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Director James Murray Pasieka sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$58,643.99.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

SGY opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.32. Surge Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.0433 dividend. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cormark raised Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

