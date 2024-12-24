Insider Selling: Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Sells 11,213 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Director James Murray Pasieka sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$58,643.99.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
SGY opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.32. Surge Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16.
Surge Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.0433 dividend. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Surge Energy
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- About the Markup Calculator
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.