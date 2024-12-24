Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.76 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.04). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 167.90 ($2.10), with a volume of 221,683 shares traded.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £98.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,679.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Intercede Group

In other Intercede Group news, insider Nitil Patel acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,436.48 ($3,054.38). 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

