Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.85. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 15,419 shares.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.