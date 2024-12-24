Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.03 and traded as low as $95.90. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $96.08, with a volume of 38,695 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

