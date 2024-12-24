Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and traded as low as $64.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $66.23, with a volume of 41,043 shares traded.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
