Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$135.00 to C$142.00.

12/5/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

12/5/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00.

12/5/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$138.00.

11/26/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$141.00.

11/25/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$154.00.

11/21/2024 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$123.00 to C$135.00.

11/18/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$143.00.

11/15/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$129.00 to C$140.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$132.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$98.04 and a one year high of C$141.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.15.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

