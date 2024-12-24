Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 17th

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 154.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

