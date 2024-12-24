IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) CEO Acquires $10,125.00 in Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) CEO Mai-Britt Zocca bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $10,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411.71. The trade was a 33.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IO Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of IO Biotech stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOBT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
