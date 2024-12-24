iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.89 and traded as low as $106.55. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $106.67, with a volume of 13,091,762 shares.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Annuity Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,575,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,296,000 after buying an additional 1,961,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 917.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,445,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303,725 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,916,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,409,000 after buying an additional 1,124,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,877,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

