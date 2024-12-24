iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 1708083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,470,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 457.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 70,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

