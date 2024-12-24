iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,538.62 ($19.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,541.20 ($19.32). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,523.60 ($19.10), with a volume of 4,756 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,536.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,608.14.

