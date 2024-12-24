ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.67 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 34.60 ($0.43). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 35.38 ($0.44), with a volume of 2,726,189 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

ITM Power Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -886.68 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.48.

In other news, insider Simon Bourne bought 60,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,252.92 ($31,657.16). Also, insider Andy Allen purchased 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £302.68 ($379.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,597 shares of company stock worth $2,585,641. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.

