Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.12. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 229,038 shares traded.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
