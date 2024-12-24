Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sarah L. Super Sells 1,688 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.5 %

JACK stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $755.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

