Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Verint Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 211,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.